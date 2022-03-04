Rob Manfred Banned by Collegiate Summer League Team for Opposing 'Fun' in Baseball

AP Photo/John Raoux

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has become an enemy for many baseball fans across the country, and that has apparently extended to the Northwoods League.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate summer league team, issued a lifetime ban against Manfred on Friday:

It comes after the league rival Bismarck Larks issued Manfred with a ban until the MLB lockout was resolved.

"The Growlers have been committed to using fun to make a difference, and Rob Manfred has showed his commitment to the opposite," the Growlers statement read.

The summer league serves as an opportunity for amateur players to get extra playing time outside of the NCAA season while also trying to impress MLB scouts. Big names like Max Scherzer, Chris Sale and Curtis Granderson have played in the Northwood League.

It's also a more relaxed atmosphere, with the Growlers especially putting an emphasis on "fun." The team has a policy of encouraging bat flips and celebrations at its home stadium.

It's a change of pace from the MLB, which has countless debates over the "unwritten rules" of the sport.

Though we don't know if Manfred was planning a trip to Kalamazoo, Michigan, this summer, the Growlers can at least send a message to the commissioner amid the current lockout.