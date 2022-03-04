Rob Manfred Banned by Collegiate Summer League Team for Opposing 'Fun' in Baseball

Rob Manfred Banned by Collegiate Summer League Team for Opposing 'Fun' in BaseballMarch 4, 2022
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has become an enemy for many baseball fans across the country, and that has apparently extended to the Northwoods League.
The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate summer league team, issued a lifetime ban against Manfred on Friday:
Kalamazoo Growlers @kzoogrowlers
RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games.<br><br>"The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs."<br><br>Official Statement: <a href="https://t.co/FP7dYQk7Ws">pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws</a>
It comes after the league rival Bismarck Larks issued Manfred with a ban until the MLB lockout was resolved.
"The Growlers have been committed to using fun to make a difference, and Rob Manfred has showed his commitment to the opposite," the Growlers statement read.
The summer league serves as an opportunity for amateur players to get extra playing time outside of the NCAA season while also trying to impress MLB scouts. Big names like Max Scherzer, Chris Sale and Curtis Granderson have played in the Northwood League.
It's also a more relaxed atmosphere, with the Growlers especially putting an emphasis on "fun." The team has a policy of encouraging bat flips and celebrations at its home stadium.
It's a change of pace from the MLB, which has countless debates over the "unwritten rules" of the sport.
Though we don't know if Manfred was planning a trip to Kalamazoo, Michigan, this summer, the Growlers can at least send a message to the commissioner amid the current lockout.