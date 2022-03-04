Kayvon Thibodeaux Wants to Be Drafted by Texans: I'm Jadeveon Clowney 2.0

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux isn't against following in Jadeveon Clowney's footsteps as an early draft pick at defensive end by the Houston Texans.

On Friday, Thibodeaux expressed excitement over potentially getting selected by the Texans in the 2022 NFL draft, saying: "I'd love to be in Houston. I'd love to play in that Lovie Smith system."

According to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Thibodeaux also compared himself to a former Texans defensive end and No. 1 overall pick in Clowney, referring to himself as "Jadeveon 2.0."

The Texans have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, and there is a solid chance Thibodeaux will be available when they are on the clock.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu are popular picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 and the Detroit Lions at No. 2 in mock drafts. Other options in those top two spots include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Thibodeaux was once viewed as the likely No. 1 overall pick, and while that may no longer be the case, he is still a strong candidate to go in the top five.

Clowney and Thibodeaux are quite similar in that they were both viewed as future NFL stars since they were in high school.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thibodeaux was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, while Clowney was ranked No. 1 overall in the 2011 class.

Both Clowney and Thibodeaux showed flashes of greatness in college, although their statistical production may not have been as high as expected.

In three years at South Carolina, Clowney had 47 tackles for loss and 24 sacks, including just three sacks as a junior. Meanwhile, Thibodeaux had 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in his three seasons at Oregon.

Despite Clowney's dip in production as a junior, he went No. 1 overall to Houston in 2014. He did some good things in his five years with the Texans, including earning three Pro Bowl selections, but he was often injured and never had more than 9.5 sacks in a season.

He has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns over the past three seasons.

If the Texans or another team select Thibodeaux in the top five, they would likely want a bit more consistent production and durability out of him than Clowney has displayed, but as was the case with Clowney, it would be tough to pass on Thibodeaux's raw skill and ability.

That is especially true for a Texans team in need of help on the defensive front after tying for 27th in the NFL last season in sacks.