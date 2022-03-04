Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dies at Age 52

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former Australian cricket player Shane Warne, considered one of the best in the history of the sport, has died at the age of 52 because of a suspected heart attack, per Andrew Miller of ESPN.

Warne was in Thailand at the time of his death.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," Warne's management said in a statement to Jacob Polychronis of Fox News.

Warne helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and starred for the national team from 1992 to 2007. In 2000, he was one of five competitors named to Wisden's Cricketers of the Century list.

He finished his career with 708 wickets in Test matches, second-most in history behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

He retired from the sport in 2013 before spending time in broadcasting.

Warne's shocking death led to tributes from his native Australia and around the world:

The news comes less than a day after the death of fellow Australian cricket star Rod Marsh. Warne offered a tribute on social media to Marsh, saying he was a "legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls."