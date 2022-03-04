Lakers' Russell Westbrook Says 'My Role Changes Every Night' But 'I'm Not a Quitter'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook said he's still trying to find a comfort zone with the Los Angeles Lakers amid a role that's "changed every single night."

Westbrook's struggles continued Thursday night as he knocked down just seven of his 16 shots en route to 17 points in a 132-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He also recorded only three assists and couldn't defend Reggie Jackson, who put up a game-high 36 points.

"I'm not a quitter. It's not in my genes," Westbrook told reporters. "I don't quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I'm going to fight to the end, and if it don't work, that's cool, too. I can live with the results. But I'm never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that's happening this time of the year."

The Lakers' offseason roster overhaul, which was headlined by acquiring the 2016-17 NBA MVP from the Washington Wizards, hasn't achieved the desired results.

A major part of that is the team's second straight season of injury woes. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who's currently sidelined by a foot injury, have combined to miss 42 games, and L.A. hasn't been able to overcome those key absences.

The story may be different if Westbrook was putting together a better season, but he's been unable to make a consistently positive impact at either end of the floor.

His WAR stands at negative-1.4, according to FiveThirtyEight metrics, which ranks 247th out of 250 qualified players in the NBA.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked after Thursday's game whether the coaching staff considered shifting Westbrook to a bench role.

"We've talked about everything," Vogel replied.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Wednesday there's "mutual interest" between L.A. and the point guard in finding him a new home in the offseason ahead of the final season of his five-year, $206.8 million contract.

Even though there's still time for the Lakers to turn things around, the potential for that to happen fades with each passing loss. They now sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 27-35 record and will have to fight just to earn a play-in tournament berth.

A late-season resurgence from Westbrook would provide a major boost, especially if Davis also returns to bolster the lineup, but it's easy to understand if fans' optimism is waning.

Next up for L.A. is a home game against the Golden State Warriors (43-20) on Saturday night.