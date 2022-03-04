LeBron James, Lakers Drop 4th Straight Game in 21-Point Loss to Clippers

LeBron James, Lakers Drop 4th Straight Game in 21-Point Loss to ClippersMarch 4, 2022
Make it seven in a row.
The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, winning the battle of the Crypto.com Arena, 132-111.
In what has been a miserable season for the Lakers, this was a particularly soul-crushing performance. The Clippers pulled away in the third quarter, out-scoring the Lakers 40-18 in the period and at one point going on a 21-0 run.
This wasn't just a rivalry game—these two teams are also battling for playoff positioning. With the win, the Clippers (34-31) moved 5.5 games ahead of the Lakers (27-35) for the No. 8 spot. If the season ended today, both teams would be in the play-in tournament.
But while the Lakers are floundering without Anthony Davis and have now lost 16 of their last 22 games and four in a row, the Clippers have continued to tread water without the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
With every passing game, the Lakers look more and more in danger of missing the postseason altogether.
Key Stats
Reggie Jackson, LAC: 36 points, nine assists, eight rebounds
Ivica Zubac, LAC: 19 points, nine rebounds
Robert Covington, LAC: 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals
LeBron James, LAL: 26 points, eight rebounds
Russell Westbrook, LAL: 17 points, eight rebounds
Carmelo Anthony, LAL: 13 points
Reggie Jackson Baked The Lakers
Jackson was on one Thursday night, putting a hurting on his rivals:
And he and the Clippers fans seemed to savor every single bucket:
It was a season high for Jackson, who put on an absolute show. That it came against the backdrop of a rival's misery seemed to only make it sweeter for the veteran point guard.
The Lakers Are A Hot Mess
What's left to say that hasn't already been said about this Lakers season? It's an abject disaster, and everyone knows it.
Some folks have resorted to not even speaking their name, like Charles Barkley:
Others can't believe the roster is this imbalanced.
"There is no shooting on this team," an almost aghast Reggie Miller said during the TNT broadcast. "Absolutely none."
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
Good Lord have mercy. What an ass-kicking the <a href="https://twitter.com/LAClippers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAClippers</a> are handing to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>. A damn avalanche. It’s over. The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> gotta make a change. This is just too bad to take.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
At some point the Lakers might need to consider shutting Bron down! It’s no more hope for them… no need putting more miles on the old man who’s going to be in his 20th season next year. He’s given everything and more. On top of all that he’s playing on a hurt knee! Real Talk.
At points, Frank Vogel has taken the blame, or Russell Westbrook, or AD's injury, or LeBron's perceived influence on the construction of the roster. Blame whomever you like—the ship is sinking regardless.
What's Next?
The Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). The Clippers host the New York Knicks on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN).