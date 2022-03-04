X

    LeBron James, Lakers Drop 4th Straight Game in 21-Point Loss to Clippers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Make it seven in a row. 

    The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, winning the battle of the Crypto.com Arena, 132-111. 

    In what has been a miserable season for the Lakers, this was a particularly soul-crushing performance. The Clippers pulled away in the third quarter, out-scoring the Lakers 40-18 in the period and at one point going on a 21-0 run. 

    NBA @NBA

    Reggie Jackson caps a 21-0 CLIPPERS RUN on TNT 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/ZwlrhWDpOh">pic.twitter.com/ZwlrhWDpOh</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Lakers in the 3rd quarter <a href="https://t.co/r3ePZgpUkr">pic.twitter.com/r3ePZgpUkr</a>

    This wasn't just a rivalry game—these two teams are also battling for playoff positioning. With the win, the Clippers (34-31) moved 5.5 games ahead of the Lakers (27-35) for the No. 8 spot. If the season ended today, both teams would be in the play-in tournament. 

    But while the Lakers are floundering without Anthony Davis and have now lost 16 of their last 22 games and four in a row, the Clippers have continued to tread water without the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Lakers are 1-15 vs .500 teams not named the Jazz since December 15. <br><br>That only win was vs the Nets without KD and Kyrie. <a href="https://t.co/nqED8ASAgR">pic.twitter.com/nqED8ASAgR</a>

    With every passing game, the Lakers look more and more in danger of missing the postseason altogether. 

    Key Stats

    Reggie Jackson, LAC: 36 points, nine assists, eight rebounds

    Ivica Zubac, LAC: 19 points, nine rebounds

    Robert Covington, LAC: 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals

    LeBron James, LAL: 26 points, eight rebounds

    Russell Westbrook, LAL: 17 points, eight rebounds

    Carmelo Anthony, LAL: 13 points

    Reggie Jackson Baked The Lakers

    Jackson was on one Thursday night, putting a hurting on his rivals:

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    name: reggie jackson<br><br>age: 31<br><br>occupation: owner of los angeles lakers<br><br>residence: inside russ' head <a href="https://t.co/PbFgUC9UJ1">pic.twitter.com/PbFgUC9UJ1</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Reggie Jackson hits the jumper + the foul 👏 <a href="https://t.co/8DU6UUSpxx">pic.twitter.com/8DU6UUSpxx</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Reggie Jackson knocks down the tough three 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/Z9kXuxpDOX">pic.twitter.com/Z9kXuxpDOX</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Reggie Jackson.<br>Feeling it.<br><br>He's up to a season-high 36 on TNT <a href="https://t.co/hk0h6WxSpI">pic.twitter.com/hk0h6WxSpI</a>

    And he and the Clippers fans seemed to savor every single bucket:

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Clipper fans are chanting "REGGIE" every time Reggie Jackson touches the ball. This is his town tonight.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    You know this feels real good for Reggie Jackson and the Clippers fans.

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    Reggie Jackson cooking Russ like he been wanting to since they were teammates.

    It was a season high for Jackson, who put on an absolute show. That it came against the backdrop of a rival's misery seemed to only make it sweeter for the veteran point guard. 

    The Lakers Are A Hot Mess

    What's left to say that hasn't already been said about this Lakers season? It's an abject disaster, and everyone knows it. 

    Some folks have resorted to not even speaking their name, like Charles Barkley:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chuck refuses to mention the word "Lakers" for the rest of the season 😂 <a href="https://t.co/pNkyNd91cK">pic.twitter.com/pNkyNd91cK</a>

    Others can't believe the roster is this imbalanced. 

    "There is no shooting on this team," an almost aghast Reggie Miller said during the TNT broadcast. "Absolutely none."

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    Good Lord have mercy. What an ass-kicking the <a href="https://twitter.com/LAClippers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAClippers</a> are handing to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>. A damn avalanche. It’s over. The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> gotta make a change. This is just too bad to take.

    Jorge Sedano @Sedano

    Where is rock bottom for the Lakers? <br><br>Every time I think, “Well, it can’t get worse for them. Can it?”<br><br>Spoiler Alert: It does. <br><br>It’s truly astonishing

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    At some point the Lakers might need to consider shutting Bron down! It’s no more hope for them… no need putting more miles on the old man who’s going to be in his 20th season next year. He’s given everything and more. On top of all that he’s playing on a hurt knee! Real Talk.

    At points, Frank Vogel has taken the blame, or Russell Westbrook, or AD's injury, or LeBron's perceived influence on the construction of the roster. Blame whomever you like—the ship is sinking regardless. 

    What's Next?

    The Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). The Clippers host the New York Knicks on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). 

