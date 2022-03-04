Jorge Masvidal Agrees to New UFC Contract; Will Be Among Top-Paid Fighters on Roster

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jorge Masvidal agreed to a new contract with the UFC on Thursday that will reportedly make him one of the top-three earnings in the promotion, according to his co-agent Malki Kawa of First Round Management.

The specific terms and figures of the deal have not been released publicly.

"His contract pays him like a champion and then some," Kawa told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "And the length of time will be that he will finish his career in the UFC."

Masvidal, 37, emerged as one of the top stars in the sport after tearing off wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in 2019. His five-second knockout of Askren with a flying leg kick is one of the quintessential highlights in UFC history, and the fastest finish in the history of the promotion.

Consecutive losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took some of the shine off of Masvidal's ascending star. Not enough to prevent him from signing a lucrative new deal with the UFC, however.

"My kids' kids are gonna be good for a long time," Masvidal said of his new deal. "So you sell that pay-per-view, boy."

He'll likely do so in a big way Saturday, when he faces Colby Covington at UFC 272, a matchup between two former teammates and friends who have become enemies.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Usman, who has beaten each of them twice, could see the bout going either way.

"My prediction is Jorge Masvidal could, in an exchange, land something that potentially gets Covington out of there," he told ESPN. "Or Colby Covington can go there, get a hold of him, drag him down, make him stand up, drag him down, exchange with him, get a hold of him, drag him down and just slowly wear on him and wear on him and wear on him until he is able to squeak out that unanimous decision."

Regardless of the result, Masvidal got the bag.