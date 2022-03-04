Celtics Rumors: Nik Stauskas Agrees to 2-Year Contract After Strong G League Run

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are signing Grand Rapids Gold guard Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal comes after Stauskas scored 57 and 43 points in back-to-back games for the Gold this week.

This is somewhat of a homecoming for Stauskas, who played high school basketball in Massachusetts before playing college basketball at Michigan.

The 28-year-old was selected eighth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2014, but he struggled to find his footing in the NBA. After one season with the Kings, he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Stauskas appeared in two games for the Heat this season while on a 10-day contract, averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. Before that, he hadn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2018-19 campaign, when he played 68 games split between the Trail Blazers and Cavaliers.

In 337 career games, Stauskas averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.9 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from deep.

Stauskas will provide the Celtics with additional shooting depth, though it's unclear how much of a role he will play with players like Payton Pritchard performing consistently as of late.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Canadian averaged 26 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 46.6 percent from deep in 28 games for Grand Rapids this season. If he can replicate some of that success in Boston, he'll earn some solid playing time off the bench.

Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record following a 120-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The C's are just 4.5 games behind the first-place Miami Heat.