Kevin Durant Drops 31 in Return from Knee Injury as Nets Lose to Heat

Kevin Durant returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 15 after dealing with a knee injury and didn't appear to miss a beat, scoring 31 points. Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, that was about the extent of the good news Thursday night.

The reeling Nets (32-32) lost to the Miami Heat 113-107, the team's 16th defeat in its last 19 games.

On most nights, losing to the top team in the Eastern Conference wouldn't be much cause for concern. On this night, however, the Heat (42-22) were without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

It was all set up for a triumphant return for KD, and he did his part, shooting 10-of-21 from the field (2-of-7 from three) while adding four rebounds and four assists.

But it was a home game, so Kyrie Irving couldn't play. Ben Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut, and it's unclear when he will. And the Nets announced earlier in the day that Joe Harris was done for the season and would be undergoing ankle surgery.

So it was a tough day in Brooklyn.

Miami deserves some credit for contributing to the misery. Bam Adebayo went for 30 points, 11 boards and six assists. Tyler Herro (27 points), Caleb Martin (22 points) and Max Strus (21 points) all played well.

But outside of Bruce Brown's 21 points, Durant didn't get much help.

In many ways, Thursday was the perfect encapsulation of Brooklyn's season. The Nets, at full strength, are as big a threat as any team in the NBA. But there are huge question marks as to whether they'll ever consistently be at full strength.

When will Simmons debut? If the New York City vaccine mandate doesn't change, will Irving be a part-time player in the playoffs?

Durant is incredible. Getting him back and healthy is huge for the Nets. The situation he finds himself in, however, is turbulent at best.