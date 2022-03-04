Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo to Return from Injury, Make 2022 Debut vs. Rockets

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat shooting guard Victor Oladipo is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return to the court.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Oladipo is set to make his season debut Monday against the Houston Rockets. The two-time All-Star hasn't played since undergoing surgery to repair his right quad tendon on May 13.

