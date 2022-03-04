Video: QB Desmond Ridder Runs Unofficial 4.49-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Video: QB Desmond Ridder Runs Unofficial 4.49-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL CombineMarch 4, 2022
Desmond Ridder can scoot.
The Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback showed off with an impressive 4.49-second 40-yard-dash time Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine:
NFL @NFL
@GoBearcatsFB QB @desmondridder is an insane athlete. His first run clocks in at a wild 4.5u.
NFL @NFL
LET'S GO @desmondridder! 4.49 is unofficial, but it could be the fastest 40 of any active QB.
Ridder didn't make the cut in Daniel Jeremiah's list of top 50 prospects for NFL.com, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in this class, so the Bearcats alum looks like he'll be fighting to be a Day 2 selection.
Perhaps an impressive combine and pro day performance will help Ridder climb up those boards, and it certainly can't hurt that he posted an excellent time in the 40.