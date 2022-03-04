Video: QB Desmond Ridder Runs Unofficial 4.49-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Desmond Ridder can scoot.

The Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback showed off with an impressive 4.49-second 40-yard-dash time Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine:

Ridder didn't make the cut in Daniel Jeremiah's list of top 50 prospects for NFL.com, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in this class, so the Bearcats alum looks like he'll be fighting to be a Day 2 selection.

Perhaps an impressive combine and pro day performance will help Ridder climb up those boards, and it certainly can't hurt that he posted an excellent time in the 40.