Report: Kings Player to Cover Funeral Expenses of Sacramento Church Shooting Victims

A member of the Sacramento Kings plans to cover the funeral expenses for the four people shot and killed Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, according to ABC10's Sean Cunningham.

The Kings player wants to remain anonymous.

CNN's Topher Gauk-Roger reported David Mora Rojas opened fire at The Church in Sacramento while on a supervised visit with his children. Three of the victims were his daughters, Samia, Samantha and Samarah, and a fourth was Nathaniel Kong, an adult overseeing the visit. Mora subsequently killed himself.

The Kings earned a 131-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Monday night. The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson wrote the team "received word of the shooting immediately after leaving the court."

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry said the shooting is "almost impossible to comprehend."

"We just want the families and everyone to know that we’ll be praying for them for the rest of the night and the rest of the year, and we’ll keep them in our prayers," he told reporters. "It’s just such a tragic thing, especially when kids are losing their lives in a situation like that."