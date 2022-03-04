Lia Thomas Aiming to Compete at 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas plans to compete for a spot at the 2024 Olympics after her collegiate career, she told Robert Sanchez of Sports Illustrated.

The transgender woman has found a lot of success at the NCAA level this year and is a top contender to win a title at the upcoming national championships. She has the top times in the country in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events.

Despite questions about her eligibility earlier in the year, an NCAA ruling in February cleared the path for Thomas to compete in the championships.

Regardless of how she fares at the next event, Thomas said she plans to go to law school and continue training for the Olympic trials.

"I don’t know exactly what the future of my swimming will look like after this year, but I would love to continue doing it," she said. "I want to swim and compete as who I am."

USA Swimming told Sanchez it would have "no issue" with Thomas representing the country in the Olympics if she meets the criteria.

The governing body announced in February that it will check testosterone levels to ensure they are below five nanomoles per liter for at least 36 months prior. The NCAA had a limit of 10 nanomoles per liter to compete in the women's division before changing its policy last month.

Thomas previously competed in men's competitions at Penn in 2018 before she took 2019-20 off to transition (the subsequent Ivy League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). She has competed in women's races this year and has set records, especially turning heads at the Zippy Invitational in December.

Thomas does still have support within USA Swimming, including from Olympic silver medalist and NCAA rival Brooke Forde.

"I believe that treating people with respect and dignity is more important than any trophy or record will ever be, which is why I will not have a problem racing against Lia at NCAAs this year," Forde said in a statement.

In addition, over 300 college swimmers signed a letter to the NCAA in support of Thomas.



If Thomas continues her trajectory, the two could be teammates at the Paris Olympics in two years.