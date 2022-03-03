Raptors' OG Anunoby Expected to Miss 2 Weeks; Finger Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anunoby is going to rest his fractured finger for two weeks and will be reevaluated to determine an official return timetable.

Anunoby has missed the past four games with a finger injury. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets that the 24-year-old saw a hand specialist earlier this week.

"The specialist said it was nearly healed, it's getting better every day," Nurse said. "He's able to play on it. They said probably within two weeks it would be fully healed, so I guess we're just trying to decide which route we're going to take."

The Raptors have gone 2-2 in this recent stretch without Anunoby. They have won back-to-back games over the Nets, including a 133-97 victory on Feb. 28 at the Barclays Center.

This is the second significant injury of the season for Anunoby. He missed 15 of 16 games from Nov. 18-Dec. 28 with a hip pointer.

When Anunoby has been able to play, he's been a valuable part of Toronto's starting lineup. The five-year veteran is averaging career highs in points (17.5 per game) and assists (2.6). He's shooting 35.1 percent from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raptors are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-27 record. They trail the Boston Celtics (37-27) by 1.5 games for the sixth spot in the race to avoid the play-in tournament.

Toronto has back-to-back home games against the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic on Thursday and Friday before starting a six-game road trip on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.