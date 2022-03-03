Cowboys Rumors: Blake Jarwin Has Hip Injury Surgery; Expected to Miss Start of Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin underwent hip surgery in February that will keep him out through at least for the start of the 2022 NFL season, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The surgery is "considered very uncommon for an active NFL player."

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News added that the Cowboys have "serious concerns" about the 27-year-old.

Jarwin suffered the hip injury in October and spent much of the 2021 season on injured reserve before returning in time for the playoffs. He finished the year with 11 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State was active for the team's Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he played just nine offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target.

It was an especially disappointing year for Jarwin after tearing his ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Jarwin had appeared in all 32 regular-season games during the previous two seasons, totaling 58 catches for 672 yards and six scores. It earned him a four-year, $22 million extension in 2020, but he has not lived up to it because of the injuries.

With Jarwin carrying a $5.9 million cap hit for 2022, there are likely plenty of question marks about his future with the team.

Dalton Schultz stepped up for the Cowboys last season at tight end, setting career highs with 78 receptions, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He is now a free agent, however, and could draw plenty of interest in the open market.

ESPN's Todd Archer indicated the franchise tag could be a possibility for Schultz, but Dallas could also use that for Randy Gregory.

It leaves Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting as the only healthy tight ends still under team control.