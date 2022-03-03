Jack Harlow Reportedly Will Star in 'White Men Can’t Jump' Reboot

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

White Men Can't Jump is the latest piece of 1990s pop culture to get a reboot.

Per Justin Kroll of Deadline, rapper Jack Harlow has been cast in the remake of the 1992 sports classic that starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin and former NFL offensive tackle Ryan Kalil are listed as producers through their Mortal Media production company.

Music video and commercial director Calmatic is set to helm the movie. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall wrote the script.

According to Kroll, Harlow was cast in the role "after his first-ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris."

The movie is being fast-tracked because of enthusiasm around Harlow, but the filmmakers have yet to cast his co-star at this point.

This will be the first film role for the 23-year-old Harlow. He released his debut album, Thats What They All Say, in 2020 and collaborated with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby" last year.

Harlow recently took part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The originally White Men Can't Jump was directed by sports-movie veteran Ron Shelton (Bull Durham, Cobb, Tin Cup). It made $90.8 million worldwide and was the 16th-highest grossing movie domestically in 1992.

It was named the 11th greatest sports movie of all time by Rolling Stone in 2020.