    Kyrie Irving Hires Shetellia Riley Irving; Believed to Be Only Black Female NBA Agent

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has hired new representation by bringing aboard Shetellia Riley Irving, who is believed to be the only black woman representing an active NBA player.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news on Thursday.

    Riley Irving currently works as BET's VP of Ad Sales. She is also Irving's stepmother.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

