Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022: Rory McIlroy Leads by 2 Shots After Opening-Round 65

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy shot a seven-under 65 on Thursday to emerge as the first-round leader at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from Orlando, Florida's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

The four-time major winner, who is looking for his 21st PGA Tour victory and second in this tournament, registered six birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the day.

He's two shots clear of Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun and Billy Horschel, who all registered five-under 67 cards.

Here's a look at the top 10 alongside some highlights and notes.

Leaderboard (Top 10 and Ties)

1. Rory McIlroy: -7

T2. Beau Hossler: -5

T2. J.J. Spaun: -5

T2. Billy Horschel: -5

T5. Graeme McDowell: -4

T5. Sungjae Im: -4

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T5. Will Zalatoris: -4

T5. Adam Scott: -4

T5. Charles Howell III: -4

T5. Ian Poulter: -4

Go to PGATour.com for the entire scoreboard.

McIlroy Dominates Day 1

McIlroy didn't start this round well, missing an 8'4" birdie putt on No. 10 before bogeying the par-four 11th.

He locked in from that point forward and lit up the back nine starting with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13:

The first birdie was a tap-in on a par five, but McIlroy needed the flat stick to come through on the 13th. It did, and he added another after a 12'8' putt.

He got the eagle on the par-five 16th after drilling a 41'1" putt.

The final birdie to end the back nine was from 7'1" out.

McIlroy then delivered a clean front nine with birdies on the third, fourth and six holes. He stuck a 109-yard approach shot on No. 3 to set up a four-foot birdie.

McIlroy's irons succeeded again after a 143-yard approach set up a 5'10" birdie putt on the fourth.

He then enjoyed a stress-free par-five sixth that ended with a birdie from 2'8" out.

McIlroy finished with three pars, but the result could have been far worse. He left himself with seven feet for a par on the eighth, but he drilled that one to save par.

An awry approach shot on the par-four ninth found the bunker, but his third shot landed within four feet of the hole.

McIlroy got the par to finish the round at seven-under, three strokes better than anyone else in the morning wave.

He'll need to watch his back with nine golfers at four- or five-under.

Among that group, Horschel fired a 10'5" eagle putt on the 16th to move to five-under for the day:

Graeme McDowell and Will Zalatoris, both of whom shot four-under, each had three-birdie stretches:

Round 2 will begin Friday at 7:10 a.m. ET. McIlroy is set to tee off with Adam Scott and Sepp Straka at 12:57 p.m.