UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Says He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez in September

UFC star Kamaru Usman said Thursday that he has designs on boxing Canelo Alvarez later this year.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the reigning UFC welterweight champion made the following statement regarding his desire to face one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world: "In 2022, I'm gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I'm gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez."

If Usman vs. Alvarez happens, it would send shockwaves through the combat sports world and be the biggest crossover since Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match in 2017.

While Usman has long expressed interest in fighting Alvarez, Canelo stopped short of reciprocating the interest until recently.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani (h/t TMZ Sports) on Wednesday, Alvarez suggested he was open to the idea, saying: "Payday. He wants a payday, I know. But maybe, maybe, why not? You never say no, right?"

Usman told TMZ Sports he believes he and Alvarez could make $100 million or more each if they fight each other, but he insisted the fight wouldn't be about the money for him.

The Nigerian star also believes he could win a boxing match against one of the world's best boxers, saying: "Absolutely I see myself winning the fight."

In addition to the fact that Usman and Alvarez are both supremely popular figures in their respective sports, they have both been nearly perfect during their careers, which would add even more intrigue.

The 34-year-old Usman owns a 20-1 career record and has now won 19 consecutive fights. Usman has not lost since his second pro fight in 2013, and he has never lost a bout during his UFC career.

Usman owns wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley and other big names, making him No. 1 in UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Alvarez is the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring middleweight champion, as well as the IBF super middleweight champion.

Like Usman, Alvarez has only one loss on his record, that being a defeat at the hands of Mayweather in 2013.

Overall, the Mexican star is 57-1-2 in his career, and he is now undefeated in his past 16 fights, including a win and a draw against Gennady Golovkin, and a victory over Caleb Plant in November.

By virtue of his recent run of success, Alvarez is No. 1 in The Ring's pound-for-pound boxing rankings.

For now, Usman and Alvarez have other fights to focus on. Usman's next challenger is Edwards, and the fight is being targeted for July, while Alvarez is set to meet Dmitry Bivol in May.

If Usman and Alvarez get through their next fights unscathed, there is likely no bigger fight available to either of them than a clash against each other.