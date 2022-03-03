Nets' Kevin Durant on Return from Injury: I Don't Look at Myself as a Savior

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Kevin Durant discussed his potential impact for the Brooklyn Nets ahead of his expected return to the court Thursday against the Miami Heat.

"I don't look at myself as that, as a savior," Durant told reporters. "But I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we're missing as a group, but I'm not trying to go out there and win a game by myself tonight or make it all about me. I just try to go out there and help."

Durant has been out since Jan. 15 with a sprained MCL, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's game. His return is badly needed for a squad that went 5-16 without him, falling to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Though the 12-time All-Star has only appeared in 36 games this season, he was playing at an MVP level prior to the injury. Durant's 29.3 points per game would be tied for second in the NBA if he qualified, while he is also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

His return will boost a squad that traded James Harden and is waiting on Ben Simmons to make his debut. Kyrie Irving is also still unable to play in home games because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brooklyn has gotten admirable production from LaMarcus Aldridge, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and others, but Durant will immediately be the go-to option offensively while transforming the Nets into a contender again.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets are 9.5 points better per 100 possessions when Durant is on the floor compared to off it this year, most on the team among players with at least five games, per Basketball Reference.

Even if he doesn't consider himself a savior, his return is exactly what the Nets need with 19 games left in the regular season.