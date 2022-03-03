Joel Embiid: 'I've Been Through a Lot' with 76ers, Even 'GMs Using Burner Accounts'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has traveled a long and winding professional road in his eight years in town, which have featured many ups and downs.

The arrow is clearly pointing up now, and after the 76ers' 123-108 home win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Embiid discussed some of those trials and tribulations when asked if he represents the team's culture at the moment.

Of note, he referenced the Jerry Colangelo burner account saga when discussing the drama he's been through since arriving on the scene in 2014.

The 76ers and their former general manager parted ways in 2018 after an independent investigation revealed that Colangelo's wife, Barbara, operated numerous Twitter burner accounts that lobbed criticisms at players (including Embiid) and others and divulged sensitive information. Colangelo denied knowledge of the burner accounts.

The investigation was in reaction to a report from Ben Detrick of The Ringer, who provided a lengthy breakdown of everything that went down.

Embiid has seen three basketball operations leaders (Sam Hinkie, Colangelo and Daryl Morey), two coaches (Brett Brown, Doc Rivers) and a host of teammates that have seemingly gone in and out of a revolving door over the past eight years. Embiid himself sat for two years because of a lingering right foot injury and was on a minutes restriction in 2016-17 to start his career.

The 76ers appear to have a good core now, though, with James Harden acting as Embiid's new running mate along with a solid supporting cast including Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.

Everything is looking great for the 76ers as Embiid and Harden led the 38-23 team to its fourth straight win Wednesday. They are now just two games out of first in the Eastern Conference.