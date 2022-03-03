MLB Rumors: Mets Free Agent Michael Conforto on Rockies' List of Targets

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies are interested in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

"As for Conforto, people I've talked to inside the Rockies organization have said that the former Mets outfielder is on their list of possible free agents," Saunders wrote.

"Conforto is considered an average outfielder who could play either left or right at Coors Field."

Conforto, 29, hit .232 (.729 OPS) with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games last year for the New York Mets. He's played for New York for his entire seven-season MLB career.

It was a down year for Conforto, who had a per-162 game average of 24 home runs and 68 RBI from 2017 to 2020. He hit .265 with a .864 OPS during that span.

Still, he's just three years removed from smacking 33 home runs in 2019 and two from earning a .927 OPS over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A return close to that form would be a big win for whichever team signs him.

Of course, the MLB lockout is preventing any sort of player movement right now until a new collective bargaining agreement is squared away, so we won't know Conforto's next destination until after that's done.

What we do know is that he's already rejected an $18.4 million qualifying offer to stay with the Mets, making him a free agent.

Conforto's agent, Scott Boras, said there is "extraordinary interest" in his client, per Tim Healey of Newsday. Of note, it appears the Miami Marlins are in the mix, per Joe Frisaro of Man on Second Baseball.

For now, it's a waiting game for Conforto and other unsigned players until the lockout ends.