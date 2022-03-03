Patrick Kane on Trade Deadline: It'd Be an 'Honor' to Finish Career with Blackhawks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Veteran right wing Patrick Kane is aware that he might be a candidate to be traded by the struggling Chicago Blackhawks at this year's deadline. But the 33-year-old is holding out hope that he gets to remain with the team that he's spent his entire career with.

"I think there's always business decisions," Kane said Wednesday. "In the game of hockey, there's not many guys that play their whole career with one team. So it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we'll see how it all plays out."

Selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Blackhawks in 2007, Kane has one year left on his contract after signing an eight-year extension in 2014. He is third in franchise history with 1,141 points (420 goals, 721 assists) behind legends Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull. Kane helped lead Chicago to three Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Blackhawks are 19-27-8 and seventh in the Central Division entering Wednesday. General manager Kyle Davidson acknowledged that the team is exploring potential trades and no player is untouchable, including Kane.

"Any time you can have someone of Patrick's caliber and experience in your organization, then that's something that's very valuable," Davidson said Wednesday. "Again, we're going to have very honest conversations going forward and he'll know what we're thinking; I'm sure we'll know what he's thinking and we'll go from there. But having those people around is always a good thing."

He added: "I don't necessarily subscribe to the untouchable theory, because whether it's realistic or not, there's always a situation where you might get offered something that you can't turn down."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite the team's struggles this season, Kane said he's not concerned about the Blackhawks potentially undergoing a rebuild.

"Whatever the lineup is, whatever the team looks like, you're going to go on the ice and try to win," he said. "That's something I think as players you don't worry about too much."