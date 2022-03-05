Report: Zion Williamson Cleared to Progress in Foot Injury Rehab; Rejoining Pelicans

AP Foto/Alex Goodlett

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after an extended stay in Portland to rehab his foot injury.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Williamson has been "cleared to progress in basketball activities." A timetable for his return remains unclear.

The Pelicans released a statement March 2 saying that Williamson showed "improved bone healing" in his right foot that required offseason surgery. While Williamson remained out indefinitely, the team said he was expected to "gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities."

Williamson has yet to play this season because of a fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot. He was expected to return earlier in the year, but he hit a snag in his recovery because of the bone not healing as initially prognosticated.

According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Williamson was cleared for full basketball activities Nov. 26. But he experienced soreness in his right foot Dec. 2 and later received an injection in the foot Dec. 16. The 21-year-old had been in Portland rehabbing since Jan. 6.

Despite being without Williamson all season, the Pelicans have made a strong push up the standings since the All-Star break.

They're currently 27-36 and occupy the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, having won four games in a row. They enter Saturday night a half-game behind LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.