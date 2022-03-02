Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Cardinals Not Taking Calls on QB amid Buzz About Tension

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Arizona Cardinals are not fielding trade calls on quarterback Kyler Murray amid tension between the player's camp and the team regarding a long-term deal.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss discussed that news and more from his time at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week:

On Monday, Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement simultaneously expressing his client's commitment to the Cardinals and a desire for a long-term contract:

Burkhardt stated that he sent the Cardinals an offer that "represents a real commitment from the organization." He also stated that "actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business."

Murray, who just finished his third year in the NFL, is a two-time Pro Bowler who just led Arizona to its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Murray completed a career-high 69.2 percent of his passes in 2021 alongside 29 total touchdowns (24 passing, five rushing) and 7.9 yards per pass attempt. He also rushed for 423 yards.

The regular season ended with the Cardinals going 11-6, but they fell 34-11 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Things appeared to get a little hairy afterward. For starters, Murray removed all mentions of the Cardinals on Instagram and unfollowed them on social media. He only had two posts remaining on his IG account: one from this past Pro Bowl and another after he won the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cardinals responded in kind by eliminating all but two IG posts: the same Pro Bowl one plus a picture of when Arizona selected him No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Then came a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen that seemed to imply some issues in Glendale:

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who just signed long-term deals themselves, didn't dive too much into the Murray talk when asked at the combine.

Murray currently has one year left on his rookie deal, but Keim said that the team plans to pick up his fifth-year option.