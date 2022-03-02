Lovie Smith: 'No Idea' If Deshaun Watson Will Remain With Texans amid Trade Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Wednesday that he has "no idea" if quarterback Deshaun Watson will be with the team in the 2022 season.

"I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," he added. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else and I'm sure ... as I see in this situation, both of us eventually are going to benefit from the situation and I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

