Rory McIlroy Says Phil Mickelson Will Return at 'Some Stage': 'We All Make Mistakes'

Rory McIlroy believes Phil Mickelson will return to the PGA Tour at some point.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy said "we all make mistakes" and explained why he doesn't think Mickelson's golf career is over:

"I think Phil has been a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf, still is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf. It’s unfortunate that a few comments that he thought he was making in confidence or off the record got out there. This whole situation is unfortunate.

"Look, Phil will be back. I think the players want to see him back. He’s done such a wonderful job for the game of golf, and he’s represented the game of golf very, very well for the entirety of his career."

Mickelson announced on Feb. 22 he was going to take "some time away" in the wake of his controversial comments about the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League that was trying to sign several of the top PGA Tour stars.

Mickelson made his comments about the Saudi league to Alan Shipnuck, who included them in an upcoming unauthorized biography.

"They're scary motherf--kers to get involved with," Mickelson told Shipnuck in November (h/t ESPN's Mark Schlabach). "... They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

The reaction to those comments was swift and strong. Callaway Golf announced it was pausing its sponsorship deal with Mickelson. KPMG, Amstel Light and Workday all ended their deals with Lefty.

Speaking to GolfWeek's Adam Schupak on Feb. 20, McIlroy called Mickelson's comments "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant."

The Saudi Arabian government has been accused of sportswashing in an attempt to improve its standing and obscure its history of poor human rights.

Per human rights organization Grant Liberty (h/t Ruth Michaelson of The Guardian), Saudi Arabia has spent "at least" $1.5 billion to bring high-profile sporting events to the country in recent years.

Mickelson most recently played at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He missed the cut with a score of three over par. There is no indication at this point when the 51-year-old might play in a PGA Tour event again.