Tyson Fury Says Dillian Whyte Bout Will Be Retirement Fight: 'Hollywood Awaits'

Tyson Fury's next bout could be his last.

The boxing superstar told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that his upcoming matchup against Dillian Whyte will be his retirement fight:

"This is the final countdown of the Gypsy King. Hollywood awaits," Fury said.

Fury is scheduled to face Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23 for the WBC heavyweight title.

Whyte won the WBC interim title in 2019 and again in 2021 and has been the organization's No. 1 contender for years without a shot at the permanent belt. In December, the WBC ordered Fury to fight Whyte.

It will be the first fight for Fury since a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in October. It was his second straight win over Wilder after a draw in their first bout in 2018—the only blemish in Fury's career record of 31-0-1.

As the 33-year-old noted, a win in his next bout will allow him to retire with an unbeaten record as one of the top heavyweights in history.

The decision would be disappointing for fans, who are hoping for more high-profile bouts from Fury.

A big one would be a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles. A potential matchup in June fell apart because of mandatory challenges, but ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported the two could meet later this year.

Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also teased a potential matchup:

Fury has plenty of options if he wants to remain in the ring, but he seems more interested in transitioning to a movie career.