The Miz, Logan Paul Defeat Rey, Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Miz and Logan Paul beat the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.

Miz stole the pin after the Mysterios appeared to have the match won. Rey and Dominik hit a 619 and dueling frog splashes off the top rope, but The A-Lister, who was the legal man, hit Rey with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin.

After the match, Miz turned on Paul by giving him the Skull Crushing Finale to get a huge babyface pop from the crowd at AT&T Stadium.

For the second consecutive year, The A-Lister competed in a match involving a celebrity, but this time it was of his own doing.

At WrestleMania 37, he and John Morrison teamed up to take on Damian Priest and award-winning musician Bad Bunny. In a match that showcased the singer's surprisingly strong in-ring skills, the heel pair came out on the losing end.

The A-Lister hoped to be on the other side of things this year when he introduced Paul as his surprise tag team partner to take on the Mysterios a few weeks ago.

In the weeks leading up to that announcement, Miz was embroiled in a rivalry with both Rey and Dominik. After scoring a win over Dominik on the Jan. 31 episode of Raw, things started to go south for the former WWE champion.

He lost to Dominik on the Feb. 7 edition of Raw and then fell to Rey at Elimination Chamber. Coming out of that match, The Miz claimed the father-son pairing had an unfair advantage and vowed to find someone who could help him even the odds.

That person turned out to be Paul, who is a social media star with a huge following on YouTube. He also has some cachet in the sports world as an amateur boxer who fought all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition last year.

It wasn't his first foray into WWE either, as he had some involvement with last year's Show of Shows.

Leading up to WrestleMania 37, Paul played a role in the feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He sat ringside for their match and was on the receiving end of a Stunner from KO afterward.

Saturday marked Paul's first official match, and much like Bad Bunny last year, his in-ring debut was successful.

The win also helped The Miz get rid of the bad taste in his mouth from last year's defeat at the hands of Bad Bunny and Priest, but his turn on Paul may see a new rivalry emerge.

