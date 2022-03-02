Suns' Devin Booker Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Matt York

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is already sidelined because of a right thumb avulsion fracture, and his fellow backcourt All-Star now also may be out for the immediate future.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Devin Booker was placed in the league's healthy and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Phoenix faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and is scheduled to play five games between now and next Wednesday.

The Suns have already lost two games in a row without Paul, which is only the third time all season that they have dropped consecutive contests. They have yet to lose three in a row, but that could be in serious jeopardy with Booker also sidelined.

Phoenix is 2-1 against the Trail Blazers this season, with the most recent victory coming in overtime.

Fortunately, the defending Western Conference champions have a hefty cushion to work with thanks to an excellent start to the campaign.

The Suns are 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings with only 21 games remaining. It would take quite the collapse for them not to secure the No. 1 seed, and having everyone healthy for the playoffs is a much bigger priority than regular-season games at this point.

Still, not having Booker is a major loss.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 36.8 percent from deep. He has carried the offense without Paul and scored 25 points, 30 points and 30 points in the three games since the All-Star break, respectively.

Phoenix will likely rely more on Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday in ball-handling roles until Booker and Paul return.