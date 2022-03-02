Sam Howell Says Eagles Had Him Shoot Basketball on Mini Hoop During Predraft Meeting

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As they continue their preparations for the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles might be conducting some stealth scouting for the Philadelphia 76ers.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell revealed a contingent of Eagles representatives had him shoot on a mini basketball hoop:

Howell quipped that he might have fallen down Philadelphia's draft board because of his performance. Whether the Eagles are seriously considering the former Tar Heels star anyway is up for debate.

Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for a team-high 784 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. General manager Howie Roseman seems to have his quarterback of the future.

Since it might matter, Hurts' jumper isn't too bad, either.