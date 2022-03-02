LeBron James on Lakers' Struggles: I've Got a Chance Until You Bury Me 12 Feet Under

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he's not willing to give up on the 2021-22 season despite the team's continued struggles.

The Lakers' 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night was L.A.'s sixth defeat in its past seven games and dropped its record to 27-34, which ranks ninth in the Western Conference.

"We still have games to play," James told reporters. "Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that's my confidence."

The four-time NBA MVP put together another strong outing against the Mavs. He scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 38 minutes.

James hasn't been getting nearly enough help at either end of the floor, though. Anthony Davis is sidelined by a foot injury, the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook hasn't lived up to expectations and most of the role players have lacked consistency.

Early in the season, the Lakers' mediocre record was almost expected because of their significant offseason roster overhaul. They still haven't turned a corner, however, and now they're slipping toward a precarious position with five weeks left in the regular season.

Here's a look at the race for the final two play-in tournament berths in the West:

9. Lakers: 27-34

10. Pelicans: 25-36

11. Trail Blazers: 25-36

12. Spurs: 24-38

If two of those three teams pass the Lakers, they will miss the playoffs completely, which would represent one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.

James reiterated he's not going down without a fight, though:

"Obviously, at the end of the day, we got to come in here and win ballgames, and we got to play better. But as long as we've got more games to play, we should have a chance. So, that's my confidence. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow is a new day, and I'm going to be prepared and ready for the Clippers on Thursday. That's just—that's my mindset. That's just who I am."

Having one of the greatest players in NBA history on their side is an advantage for the Lakers, but they'll need some other members of the roster to step up down the stretch to avoid a total collapse.