Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out vs. Grizzlies with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is out for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right ankle sprain, the team announced.

Brown exited Boston's game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday after rolling his ankle in the first quarter.

The 25-year-old swingman was also hobbled by a hamstring injury in November and December. But when he has been healthy, Brown has enjoyed another productive season. Through 50 games, he is averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Brown has been a key part of Boston's core. He has averaged at least 20 points, six rebounds and one steal in each of the last three seasons. Brown was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career in 2021.

While Brown is sidelined, his longtime running mate on the wing Jayson Tatum will have to shoulder the offensive load for the Celtics. Tatum leads the team with 25.9 points per game, and he earned his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game this season.

The Celtics will also need more offensive production from the backcourt of Derrick White and Marcus Smart. White, who was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs at this season's trade deadline, will likely be inserted into the starting lineup while Brown is out.

In eight games with Boston, White is averaging just 11.8 points, which is down from the 14.4 points he averaged in 49 games with the Spurs. He scored 18 points against the Hawks on Tuesday when Brown exited the game.

The Celtics are 37-27 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Boston is hoping that Brown returns to the lineup soon to keep pace in the hunt for the playoffs.