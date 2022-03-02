Oscar De La Hoya Talks Possible Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis Fight in 2022

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya is hoping for a fight between lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia for later in 2022.

"The perfect scenario is Ryan Garcia versus Tank Davis, right?" De La Hoya, who promotes Garcia, told TMZ Sports. "And the crazy part is that Floyd Mayweather is Tank Davis' promoter and I'm Ryan Garcia's promoter so it will be—imagine me and Floyd putting on the gloves after Ryan and Tank. It would be the Super Bowl of boxing."

Davis will be defending his WBA title belt against Rolando Romero at a to-be-determined date. Garcia will be making his return to the ring in April against Emmanuel Tagoe.

De La Hoya's goal is to get the matchup set after those fights are complete.

"I would love to get that fight done in 2022," De La Hoya said.

The 27-year-old Davis is 26-0 with 24 knockouts. The 23-year-old Garcia is 21-0 with 18 knockouts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Garcia last fought in January 2021, when he beat Luke Campbell via seventh-round TKO. He was scheduled to face Javier Fortuna last July but withdrew from the bout to focus on his mental health (h/t Dan Rafael of The Ring):

"I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight. At this time it is important to manage my health and well being. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters."

Garcia, who has previously spoken publicly about having depression and anxiety, also said he had suicidal thoughts during an interview with Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio (h/t TMZ Sports).

"When I was deep in it, I didn't think I was gonna live. I was so depressive and I went to bad habits. I started drinking, and I never drink, ever. But I was getting drunk all the time. I wanted to kill myself at one point."

Garcia also spoke with Boxing News about his road to getting better (h/t Marca).

"It [therapy] helped me a lot and then I kind of just went into this mode where I accepted it. I stopped fighting against the current and just went with it, and let myself recover. It was a pretty good thing for me," he added.

Now he'll be returning to the ring after 15 months. A win in April could open up many opportunities for the young superstar, and perhaps a matchup with Davis is on the horizon.

ESPN's latest rankings have Garcia as the No. 6 lightweight in the world. Davis is ranked No. 3.