76ers' Tobias Harris Downplays Concerns over New Role After James Harden Trade

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris has had to take a step back since James Harden joined the team. In two games since Harden's debut, Harris has not gotten the volume he's accustomed to and has shot just 5-of-18.

But he isn't worried about his decreased role, telling reporters after Tuesday's practice that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win a title.

"We have an opportunity to fight for a championship and do what we can to win basketball games,” Harris said, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So your players, including myself, [doing] different things are going to [contribute] to winning basketball. It could be just being a leader in chemistry all the way down the line. That’s what winning basketball is all about."

Prior to Harden's debut Friday, Harris had averaged 18.7 points per game and was Philadelphia's second option behind star center Joel Embiid. But his average has been cut in half over the last two games, as he's averaging just 9.0 points on nine shot attempts.

Harris has had to adjust his offensive approach mightily. Instead of getting to create his own opportunities as he's used to, Pompey pointed out that the majority of Harris' shots have come off catch-and-shoot looks.

But Harris doesn't believe there's any problem with the touches he's been getting, saying that it's just a matter of him making shots.

"I think my looks have been good,” Harris said. “Obviously, you know, I would love to make every single shot. But with time, I’ll begin to see where these looks come from during the course of the game and see where I can impose my will at times as well."

He added: "But the ball is going to flow how it flows. And I got to just be ready for whenever the opportunity comes my way and be OK with that. And I am."

The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 37-23. Harris said he expects to eventually get his groove back, but he's more concerned with the team's success than his own.

"Everyone has this notion of you got to score this many points or that," Harris said. "I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball. If that is me taking 15 shots, if that’s me taking eight shots, it is what it is."