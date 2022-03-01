Filip Forsberg Contract Extension Eyed by Predators amid Trade Rumors, GM Says

Evan Frost/NHLI via Getty Images

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Nashville Predators are not looking to move Filip Forsberg before the trade deadline.

In fact, Predators general manager David Poile said the team wants to sign former All-Star to a contract extension.

"No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm trying to sign Filip Forsberg," Poile told 102.5 The Game (h/t NHL.com). "It hasn't been done. I don't know when it's going to get done. I don't have the crystal ball to say it will get done. Both sides want it to happen, but it hasn't happened now."

Andy Strickland of 590 The Fan reported last week that Nashville was "actively shopping" Forsberg in trade talks.

