Report: Former Lakers G Isaiah Thomas to Sign 10-Day Contract with Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is the third 10-day contract of the season for Thomas, who also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. In five NBA games in 2021-22, he is averaging 8.6 points in 22.8 minutes per game.

He played three games with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League last week, scoring 41.3 points per contest.

The 33-year-old has seen limited NBA action in recent years, including just three games in 2020-21. He has made 92 appearances in the last five seasons for six organizations.

Thomas' last real chance came with the Washington Wizards in 2019-20 when he averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games.

The guard is best known for his time with the Boston Celtics from 2015 to 2017, earning two All-Star selections while leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017. Though injuries have derailed his career, Thomas will look to make an impact on a new team with his offensive skill set.

Charlotte entered Tuesday with a 30-33 record, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The squad has an exciting backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, but guard depth has been an issue throughout the season.

Rookie James Bouknight has seen inconsistent minutes and is dealing with a neck injury.

Thomas could provide a boost as Charlotte looks to hang on to a spot in the play-in tournament.