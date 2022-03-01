Vladimir Putin Stripped of Honorary Taekwondo Black Belt amid Ukraine Invasion

Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

World Taekwondo announced Monday it's rescinded an honorary black belt given to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013 because of the military invasion he ordered against Ukraine.

The sport's governing body also stated it won't hold any competitions in Russia or Belarus and won't utilize the Russian or Belarusian flags and nation anthems during upcoming events, a decision that follows in the footsteps of the International Olympic Committee.

"World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of 'Peace is More Precious than Triumph' and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance," the statement read.

It added the group's hope is for a "peaceful and immediate end to this war."

The decision comes on the heels of the International Judo Federation suspending Putin from his role as an honorary president and ambassador for the organization Sunday.

Russia launched the unprovoked attack on Ukraine, one of its neighbors to the west, last week, and Putin warned those who attempted to intervene would face "consequences you have never seen."

Belarus has housed Russian troops, and CNN reported Monday the Ukrainian government received intelligence that Belarusian troops may be preparing to join the invasion.

The United States and its allies have levied sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing attack, but U.S. President Joe Biden has remained steadfast in his stance American troops won't be sent to Ukraine to help defend the country.

"Let me be clear: These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia," Biden said last week.

He added: "That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in recent days, but so far, the Russian invasion has continued to move toward the capital city of Kyiv.