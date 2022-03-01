Mel Kiper Jr. 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Ekwonu to Jaguars, Thibodeaux Falls to Giants

Mark Brown/Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. made a big change atop his mock draft Tuesday with the Jacksonville Jaguars opting to address the offensive side of the ball with the No. 1 overall pick.

In his second mock draft of the offseason, Kiper mocked NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the Jags. That differed from his first mock, which saw Jacksonville take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Here is a rundown of the top 10 selections in Kiper's mock draft 2.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

7. New York Giants (via CHI): Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

8. Atlanta Falcons: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

9. Cleveland Browns (via DEN): Drake London, WR, USC (projected trade)

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal has been a popular pick at No. 1 overall in mock drafts across different publications, but Kiper is among the first to put Ekwonu in that spot.

Meanwhile, Kiper dropped Hutchinson from No. 1 overall to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall, slotted Neal to the Houston Texans at No. 3 overall and placed Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux to the New York Giants with their first of two top-10 picks at fifth overall.

In Kiper's estimation, the top of the draft will be dominated by offensive linemen and defensive players. He doesn't have an offensive skill position player coming off the board until ninth overall, which is where he projects the Cleveland Browns to trade up with the Denver Broncos for USC wide receiver Drake London.

Kiper also doesn't have a quarterback coming off the board until 11th overall with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett going to the Washington Commanders.

If that holds true, it will be in stark contrast with last year's draft, which saw three quarterbacks come off the board in the first three picks and five in the top 15.

Also, each of the first six selections and seven of the first 10 were offensive skill-position players in the 2021 draft.

In terms of quarterbacks, Kiper only has three getting selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. After Pickett, Kiper has Liberty's Malik Willis going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 20th overall and Ole Miss' Matt Corral getting taken 32nd by the Lions.

Kiper has no running backs or tight ends going in the first round, but he does envision several wide receivers getting grabbed over the first 32 picks.

In all, Kiper has six wideouts getting selected in London, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Ohio State's Chris Olave, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

That is the most of any offensive position besides offensive lineman, which Kiper projects will see seven players go in the first round.

The rest of the first round is dominated by defensive players, with 16 coming off Kiper's big board.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will run this week in Indianapolis and should provide an even clearer picture of where the first-round pecking order stands.

Then, the 2022 NFL draft will be held from April 28-30 at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.