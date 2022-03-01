Ja Morant Responds to Allen Iverson's MVP Praise on Twitter: 'Pass the Torch OG'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

After turning in a career performance Monday night in a 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant received plenty of praise, including from Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Following Morant's career-high and Grizzlies record 52 points, Iverson tweeted a photo suggesting Morant is destined to be NBA MVP one day:

In response, Morant tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself next to AI on the court and asked The Answer to "pass the torch."

After showing flashes of brilliance during his first two NBA campaigns, Morant has reached an entirely different level this season while leading the Grizzlies to a 43-20 record, which is the third-best mark in the NBA.

In addition to putting up a career-high 27.6 points per game, Morant is averaging 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals. He is shooting a career-best 49.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc as well.

The most impressive aspect of Morant's performance against the Spurs was the efficiency with which he did it, as he made 22 of his 30 field-goal attempts.

Morant, 22, is on a heater, as his 52 points broke the single-game franchise scoring record he had set Saturday when he dropped 46 points on the Chicago Bulls.

While Morant's ability was evident when he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 and was followed by slightly better numbers last season, the wait was on for him to reach superstar status.

He has essentially done that this season, which is why the Grizzlies have gone from a fringe playoff team to a championship contender.

Morant has a long way to go before achieving all of the accolades Iverson accomplished, including being an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP, but Ja is well on his way.