UFC's Dana White Would Be 'Shocked' If Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Fight Didn't Happen

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White said he fully expects a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to eventually take place.

White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Tuesday they're still trying to finalize Diaz's expected bout with Dustin Poirier for now, though.

"We're still working on [the Diaz-Poirier] fight. That fight's not done yet. I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate 3. Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again," White said.

McGregor and Diaz delivered a pair of memorable encounters in 2016.

That March, the 36-year-old California native secured a submission victory in the second round after nine hard-hitting minutes to hand The Notorious his first UFC loss.

McGregor bounced back five months later to defeat Diaz by majority decision to level the score and create immense interest in a potential trilogy rematch that so far hasn't come to fruition.

Whether Diaz is interested in signing a new UFC contract to make the fight happen isn't clear, though. He told TMZ in mid-February his plan was to fight Poirier and then call it a career with the conclusion of his current contract.

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game," Diaz said. "I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Meanwhile, McGregor is still completing his recovery from a broken leg suffered against Poirier in July and told SevereMMA (via MMAWeekly) last week he could be back sparring by April, but isn't in a major rush to make his Octagon return.

"It's just about getting back in and competing, getting myself in pristine condition and going in there and enjoying myself and putting on a show for the fans," he said. "I'm in no hurry, no rush."

So there are a lot of different variables in play when it comes to getting another McGregor-Diaz encounter, but it would be an easy sell for UFC, which is likely why White is eager to see it happen.

The outlook about whether the score will actually be settled should become clearer later this year.