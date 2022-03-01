Ja Morant Drops Franchise-Record 52 Points in Grizzlies' Win Over Spurs

Ja Morant Drops Franchise-Record 52 Points in Grizzlies' Win Over SpursMarch 1, 2022
The Ja Morant show continues.
Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday behind a career-high and franchise-record 52 points along with seven rebounds. He shot a blistering 22-of-30 from the field and made all four of his three-pointers while making some history in the process:
Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> scored a career-high and franchise-record 52 points, the first 50-point game in franchise history.<br><br>Morant also set the <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a> franchise record for field goals made (22).<br><br>Morant had set the previous regular season team scoring record (46) Saturday. <a href="https://t.co/fm3VMI4Als">pic.twitter.com/fm3VMI4Als</a>
The Spurs had no answers for the dynamic point guard, who was the only member of Memphis' starting lineup to score more than eight points. Yet it was more than enough to outlast a balanced San Antonio effort with all five starters in double figures and 22 points from Lonnie Walker IV off the bench.
Morant was more than unstoppable.
He also dazzled with multiple jaw-dropping plays, including a monster dunk in transition and a buzzer-beater to end the first half:
It was more of the same for the All-Star, who dropped 46 points in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls.