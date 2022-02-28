Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Contract Extension Was 'Not Close' Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

As he inches closer toward free agency, Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks may have a lot of ground to cover before they strike an agreement on a new deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the two sides have continued negotiating throughout the season. However, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks and Robinson's representatives were "not close" during one bargaining session.

Because he was a second-round pick in 2018, the 23-year-old center will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Knicks won't have the ability to match any offer sheet he receives from another team.

That obviously gives the front office a strong incentive to work out a new deal before the June 30 deadline.

Robinson can collect roughly $48 million over four years under the collective bargaining agreement, but Begley reported the Knicks' offer didn't approach that figure.

Midway through his fourth season, Robinson continues to be an effective presence inside. He's averaging 16.2 points, 17.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

Per NBA.com, the 7'0" rim protector is holding opponents to 56.4 percent shooting inside six feet, 7.2 percentage points better than normal.

The trouble with Robinson is that forecasting his future value is tricky because of the limited role he has occupied in the Big Apple. He's 178th in usage rate (12.1 percent) among the 184 players who have appeared in at least 200 games since the 2018-19 season, per Stathead.

From Robinson's perspective, it's easy to see why he might want to test his value on the open market. With a lackluster free-agent class on the horizon, a team might be willing to bet on his upside.

On the other side, any hesitancy by the Knicks is equally understandable. As much as New York needs a strong supporting cast, it has to maintain some flexibility going forward to chase All-Stars.

If Robinson gets a big pay raise and doesn't ultimately work out, then it would carry big implications for the franchise going forward.