Bryce Harper Teases Interest on IG in Japan's Yomiuri Giants amid MLB Lockout

As indications point toward the delay of the 2022 MLB season because of the ongoing lockout, some players are growing restless.

Philadelphia Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper took to social media Monday to tease the potential pursuit of a deal with Japan's Yomiuri Giants. Harper posted a picture of himself in a Giants uniform, saying he's "got some time to kill" and telling the team to reach out to his agent, Scott Boras.

Harper is the reigning National League MVP after slashing .309/.429/.615 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI in 2021.

MLB has set a hard deadline that if negotiations end Monday with no new collective bargaining agreement, games will be canceled and players will lose salary.

But it looks like at least one player is ready to take matters in their own hands and seek other opportunities.