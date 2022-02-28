Report: MLB, NBC Sports in Broadcast Contract Talks; League Seeking $100-150M

Set Number: X163760 TK1

Major League Baseball and NBC Sports are in negotiations for the network to broadcast games in the 2022 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

NBC reportedly would put the majority of the games on Peacock, with MLB "looking for a $100 million-$150 million total payout" for the broadcast rights.

Marchand added that Apple has also been in talks with MLB about broadcast rights, and would pay the majority of the league's asking price.

The question, of course, is whether there will be anything to broadcast. The league owners and players are currently engaged in a CBA standoff, with the owners locking out the players.

It would appear the two sides remain fairly far apart in those negotiations:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With uncertainty regarding the start date of the regular season, MLB TV announced Monday that it would not charge customers with auto-renewing subscriptions for the 2022 season during the lockout:

As Marchand noted, Fox, ESPN and Turner Sports will remain the top three broadcasters of MLB games, whenever a season occurs. Fox has regular-season games and the World Series as a part of its deal with the league, while ESPN has Sunday Night Baseball and potentially the first round of the postseason.

Turner Sports has the other playoff games and weekly Tuesday night broadcasts during the regular season.