Report: MLB, NBC Sports in Broadcast Contract Talks; League Seeking $100-150M

Report: MLB, NBC Sports in Broadcast Contract Talks; League Seeking $100-150MMarch 1, 2022
Major League Baseball and NBC Sports are in negotiations for the network to broadcast games in the 2022 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
NBC reportedly would put the majority of the games on Peacock, with MLB "looking for a $100 million-$150 million total payout" for the broadcast rights.
Marchand added that Apple has also been in talks with MLB about broadcast rights, and would pay the majority of the league's asking price.
The question, of course, is whether there will be anything to broadcast. The league owners and players are currently engaged in a CBA standoff, with the owners locking out the players.
It would appear the two sides remain fairly far apart in those negotiations:
Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich
MLB today indicated a willingness to miss a month of games and took a more threatening tone than yesterday, sources briefed on the day’s first meeting between MLB and the Players Association tell me, <a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Rosenthal</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FabianArdaya</a>. Full context of conversation not yet known.
Michele Steele @MicheleSteele
Something about this feels inevitable in a sport that's more closely associated with analytics than any other - when everything *and everyone* is reduced to a number, games are expendable beyond whatever 'optimal' number has been identified. No regard for the health of the game.
With uncertainty regarding the start date of the regular season, MLB TV announced Monday that it would not charge customers with auto-renewing subscriptions for the 2022 season during the lockout:
MLB.TV @MLBTV
Update on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBTV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBTV</a> and MLB Audio subscription renewals: we will not bill for 2022 subscriptions today. Notification about renewal will occur once a new CBA is in effect. All current subscriptions will remain active until then. Subscribers, check your email for important updates.
As Marchand noted, Fox, ESPN and Turner Sports will remain the top three broadcasters of MLB games, whenever a season occurs. Fox has regular-season games and the World Series as a part of its deal with the league, while ESPN has Sunday Night Baseball and potentially the first round of the postseason.
Turner Sports has the other playoff games and weekly Tuesday night broadcasts during the regular season.