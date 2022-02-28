WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce from Wife Jennifer McDaniel

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan confirmed he has divorced from his wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan legally filed for divorce in October, with his marriage to McDaniel ending late last year.

Hogan and McDaniel were married in December 2010 after getting engaged a year earlier.

The wrestling legend had been previously married to Linda Hogan for 26 years, with their divorce finalized in 2009. Their relationship was briefly captured in the reality series Hogan Knows Best.

As part of their divorce agreement, Linda received 70 percent of their liquid assets and $7.44 million from their joint accounts.