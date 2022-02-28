Aliyah Boston Headlines Naismith Women’s College DPOY Semifinalists

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston leads the list of semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Boston is the leading scorer for the No. 1 team in the country, with 16.8 points per game, but her defensive prowess has also been key for the Gamecocks. The forward is averaging 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game as one of the top overall players in women's college basketball.

She was also named on the midseason list for the Women's Player of the Year award alongside fellow top candidate Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

"She's a generational player," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Boston. "I don't think we talk enough about her in those terms."

There will still be plenty of competition for the Defensive Player of the Year award, with six different conferences represented among the 10 semifinalists.

Tennessee center Tamari Key ranks second in college basketball with an average of 3.7 blocks per game, using her 6'6" frame to dominate in the paint. Key reached double-digit blocks in three different games this season, including last week's loss to South Carolina.

In November, Key had 10 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in an overtime win over Texas.

Northwestern guard Veronica Burton leads the country with 4.1 steals per game and is closing in on 400 steals in her career (388 entering Monday). The senior has averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season as she almost single-handedly keeps the Wildcats' postseason hopes alive.

Sophomore Angel Reese is one of the youngest players on the list, but she is worthy of attention after leading Maryland in points, rebounds and blocks per game this year.

The winner of this award will be named on April 1.