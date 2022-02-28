2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Potential No. 1 Pick Evan Neal Won't Work Out at Combine

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal will not work out at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Neal, who is considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, will wait until Alabama's pro day. He will attend the combine to meet with teams for interviews.

Alabama's pro day is set for March 30.

Top prospects choosing to forgo workouts in Indianapolis is nothing new. It's been an increasing trend in recent years, with some players feeling more comfortable at their schools in workouts that are tailored to highlight their strengths.

Neal is the No. 2 overall player on ESPN's draft board, behind only Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. He and NC State's Ikem Ekwonu are considered far and away the top offensive tackle prospects in this class.

A consensus All-American in 2021, Neal spent his career at Alabama working his way around the offensive line.

He started at left guard during his freshman season before moving to right tackle in 2020 before settling in at left tackle in 2021. That level of versatility makes him attractive for NFL teams that will expect him to step in as a starter immediately during his rookie campaign.

While Hutchinson has emerged as something nearing a consensus top selection, the Jacksonville Jaguars could wind up selecting Neal as they look to kick-start quarterback Trevor Lawrence's development after a disappointing 2021.