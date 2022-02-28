LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Reportedly Won't Work Out at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. reportedly will not work out at this week's NFL Scouting Combine as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury that required surgery during the season, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stingley is planning to work out on his April 6 pro day, however.

