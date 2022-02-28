Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich to Participate in Peace Talks Between Ukraine, Russia

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has participated in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since," a spokeswoman for Abramovich said. "Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last week and has received worldwide condemnation. The two countries have been at war on Ukrainian territory ever since, with 352 civilians, including 14 children, having died as of Sunday, according to the Ukrainian health ministry. There has also been massive amounts of civilian property damage.

Abramovich, a Russian who made a vast fortune from oil amid the downfall of the Soviet Union, was previously known to be a close confidant of Putin. He played a critical role in helping get Putin on the presidential radar as a successor to Boris Yeltsin, with whom Abramovich also had a strong relationship.

During Putin's reign, Abramovich served as governor of the Russian province of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008.

Abramovich handed control of Chelsea's day-to-day operations over to the club's charitable foundation trustees on Saturday. The move came amid suggestions from the British government that certain wealthy Russians would face "very strong actions."

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," Abramovich said in a statement.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

Russia has faced pressure, both within its own country and from outside forces, to withdraw from Ukraine. Russian citizens have taken to the streets in protests despite the threat of being arrested, and the United States, along with other global powers, have placed significant financial sanctions on Russian banks and other entities.

The peace talks are ongoing, but there has been little indication that Russia intends to agree to a ceasefire.