NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons' Return from Injury 'Uncertain'; Nets Star Wants to Play ASAP

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly "uncertain" when guard Ben Simmons will make his season debut, but "he wants to be back on the floor as soon as he can," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He is currently dealing with a herniated disc and has not been fully cleared to play.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade involving James Harden on Feb. 10.

Despite getting the deal out of Philadelphia that he sought, Simmons wasn't immediately inserted into the Nets lineup.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters Feb. 14 that Simmons is "in a pretty good state mentally" but was still working to ramp up in his preparation to play in games for the first time this season.

Charania reported on Feb. 26 that Simmons was dealing with back soreness related to his reconditioning process, but it was being treated "as day-to-day and a normal part of the recovery process."

The three-time All-Star hasn't appeared in a game since June 20.

The Nets have had all sorts of issues with their roster because of injuries this season. Kevin Durant missed nearly two months after spraining his MCL before returning earlier this month. Kyrie Irving is still prohibited from playing in New York City and San Francisco because of vaccine mandates.

Joe Harris hasn't played since Nov. 14 because of an ankle injury.

A fully healthy Nets roster has the potential to make significant noise in the Eastern Conference. If one piece of the puzzle is missing, though, they could struggle to make the playoffs.